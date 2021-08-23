Carlo Ancelotti bemoans dropped points as Real Madrid draw at Levante

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was left frustrated at full time as his side slipped to a 3-3 draw away at Levante.

Two late goals from substitute Vinicius Junior rescued a point for the visitors as an impressive Levante cancelled out Gareth Bale’s first La Liga goal since 2019.

The Welsh international’s return to form alongside Vinicius’ eye catching impact off the bench were two positives on an inconsistent night for Ancelotti.

The Italian coach made no secret of his annoyance at full time and claimed his side have already lost early ground in the title race.

“It was crazy, after controlling the first half well we gave away two points”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s hard to explain. We leave here with a bad taste in our mouths. We have to pay more attention to the details.”

Despite failing to build on a 4-1 win away at Real Sociedad on the opening weekend of the campaign, Ancelotti’s side remain unbeaten so far in 2021/22.

Up next for Real Madrid is a trip to face Real Betis on August 28, before the bulk of his squad head away on international duty at the start of September.

Following the international break, Los Blancos will make their first appearance since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu after major redevelopment at the stadium.

Images by Getty Images