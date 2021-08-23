Barcelona have been offered fresh hope in their bid to offload unwanted midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

The former Juventus star has struggled since arriving at Camp Nou on an inflated swap deal for Arthur Melo in 2020, and Barca now want him out of the club.

Though, having paid €60million for the midfielder’s services, the Blaugrana are struggling to offload Pjanic this summer.

The midfielder’s former club Juventus looked the most likely option following the return of manager Massimiliano Allegri, but they turned elsewhere, leaving Pjanic sitting uncomfortably with just days to go in the summer transfer window.

But according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport via Mundo Deportivo, there is fresh hope.

It’s claimed Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has contacted Pjanic to explain his project to him ahead of pursuing a transfer.

That could be a late boost for Barcelona, though the Catalan giants are well aware Napoli may not be able to buy Pjanic this summer and so a loan move could be facilitated if Napoli are willing to pay a significant chunk of the midfielder’s wages.