Spanish football evening headlines: Isco starts at Levante, Atletico edge out Elche and Beckham wants Messi in the MLS

Spanish football evening headlines for August 22nd.

Isco starts as Real Madrid head to Levante

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes just one change to his starting XI for tonight’s La Liga trip to Levante.

Luka Modric has not travelled with the squad after picking up a muscle injury in training this week with Spanish star Isco replacing him in midfield.

Atletico beat Elche as fans return to the Wanda

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid clinched a 1-0 win against Elche as fans finally returned to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone’s side have now picked up back to back victories following their 2-1 win at Celta Vigo last time out as Angel Correa continued his own brilliant start to the campaign.

Beckham wants Messi at PSG in 2023

Former Real Madrid star David Beckham wants to bring Lionel Messi to the MLS in 2023.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, the pair met for talks over a future move during Messi’s visit to Miami last month.

