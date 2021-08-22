Sevilla’s newest signing Rafa Mir could make his debut as early as tomorrow following his arrival this week.

Los Nervionenses announced the €16million signing of Mir on a six-year deal from Wolves earlier this week.

And the 24-year-old is already preparing to make his debut with Sevilla in La Liga action on Monday.

Julen Lopetegui‘s men are in Madrid today ahead of their clash with Getafe tomorrow, and Mir has been cleared to make his debut, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

That also applies to fellow new signings Ludwig Augustinsson, who joined from Werder Bremen, and Gonzalo Mentiel, who arrived from River Plate.

Sevilla will also be boosted by the return of Lucas Ocampos, Ivan Rakitic, Bono and Suso, who have all tested negative following positive coronavirus tests recently.

The only absentee from the game will be Oliver Torres, who has been out for around a month with an injury.

Sevilla will be looking to make it two from two having defeat Rayo Vallecano last time out.