Real Madrid secure dramatic 3-3 draw at ten man Levante

Real Madrid were forced to survive a string of late scares as they snatched a late 3-3 draw at Levante.

Carlo Ancelotti maintains his unbeaten start back in Madrid, but Los Blancos were lucky to avoid defeat at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia.

Gareth Bale netted his first La Liga goal for Real Madrid since September 2019 as Ancelotti’s side took an early 1-0 lead.

Gareth Bale opens the scoring for Real Madrid! 👀 That's a big goal for the Welshman almost two years after he last scored in LaLiga 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/uM0SUz88DJ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 22, 2021

However, the hosts rallied superbly after the restart as a quick fire brace from Roger Marti and star man Jose Campana pushed Paco Lopez’ side into a shock lead on the hour.

Levante couldn't have hoped for a faster start to the second half than that! 😱 Roger Martí equalises against Real Madrid just 30 seconds after the restart 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/hZZuSCWtxx — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 22, 2021

WHAT A HIT…it's Campaña on the volley! 💥 An incredible turnaround for Levante as they now lead 2-1 against Real Madrid 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tsWJMQxTnX — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 22, 2021

But with a potentially embarrassing defeat on the cards for Ancelotti, the Italian coach turned to his bench with substitute Vinicius Junior hauling them back level.

Vini Jr. to the rescue for Real Madrid! ⚪ Ancelotti's men are level again with both sides looking for a winner now in the last 15 minutes 🍿 pic.twitter.com/HrlkMQ7AZ8 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 22, 2021

As the game entered into its final stages, there were yet more twists at both ends as Rober Pier put Levante back in front before Brazilian star Vinicius buried a spectacular equaliser.

That is absolutely FILTHY from Vinicius! 🤤 An incredible dinked finish in off the post to make it 3-3! 👏 This game is unbelievable! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZeBriB2G6k — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 22, 2021

There was still time for more drama in the dying seconds as home keeper Aitor Fernandez was shown a straight red card with defender Ruben Vezo forced into emergency cover.

Images via Getty Images