Here are your Spanish football headlines for Sunday, August 22.

Carvajal boost

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is finally back in action having missed several months through injury.

The right-back has been out since last season having missed much of the last campaign with different setbacks.

And after a significant spell on the sidelines, Carvajal is back in the Los Blancos squad to face Levante today.

It’s very unlikely he will start, or even play a part off the bench, but he will be part of the group.

Ancelotti’s Levante record

Carvajal isn’t the only boost for Real Madrid ahead of their trip to Cuitat de Valencia.

As pointed out by Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti has a faultless record against Levante.

The Italian has won all four of his outings against las Granotas, with his sides scoring 13 and conceding just twice.

Emery’s Gerard admission

Villarreal boss Unai Emery has admitted Espanyol did a near perfect job on lead striker Gerard Moreno on Saturday as the two teams played out a goalless draw at RCDE Stadium.

“The team has worked and prepared, but Espanyol have played with a lot of intensity,” he said after the draw.

“We have ended very tired. Also, they have defended and closed up Gerard Moreno very well.”