Isco replaces Luka Modric for Real Madrid’s trip to Levante

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes just one change to his starting XI for tonight’s La Liga trip to Levante.

The Italian coach kicked off his return to Spanish football with a 4-1 win away at Alaves on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 campaign and he has kept tweaks to a minimum.

Croatian star Luka Modric has not travelled with the squad to the Estadio Ciutat de València after picking up a muscle injury in training earlier this week.

Ancelotti has opted to bring in Spanish star Isco to bolster his midfield with the other ten remaining the same from their victory in the Basque Country last time out.

Levante battled to a 1-1 draw in their season curtain raiser against Cadiz and boss Paco Lopez makes three changes for the visit of Los Blancos.

ALINEACIÓN | Con este 1️⃣1️⃣ volvemos al Ciutat de València. 💙❤️🏟#LevanteRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/LDYCAZZG16 — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) August 22, 2021

Nemanja Radoja, Ruben Vezo and Jorge Miramon all come into the team with Rober Pier, Roberto Soldado and Son dropping out for the hosts.