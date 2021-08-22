Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba has made a big decision amid his contract stand-off with the club.

Ilaix has come under heavy criticism amid his resistance over a new contract at Camp Nou.

It is widely claimed that the midfielder is not signing a new deal in a bid to hold out for more money, while the 18-year-old himself recently suggested ‘nobody knows the truth’ by way of reposting a quote to his Instagram story.

Out of contract next summer, Ilaix has no future at Barcelona if he does not agree a new contract, and he is likely to be sold if a deal cannot be struck.

There is already reported interest from RB Leipzig, Chelsea and Manchester City, and Barca could be forced to sell amid the current situation.

But as the current situation rumbles on with no solution in sight, Ilaix has decided to change his national allegiance.

The youngster has represented Spain at youth level having grown up in Barcelona’s La Masia academy.

But as reported by Sport, he has decided to change his national allegiance – in footballing terms – to his country of birth.

Ilaix will play for Guinea having been born in the country’s capital city of Conakry.

Having never played for Spain at senior level, the midfielder is free to change his allegiance, and it also means he can represent Guinea at this winter’s African Cup of Nations.