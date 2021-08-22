Gareth Bale nets his first La Liga goal since September 2019 at Levante

Gareth Bale has netted his first La Liga goal for Real Madrid since September 2019 as Los Blancos took an early 1-0 lead at Levante.

The Welsh international returned to Madrid this summer after spending the 2020/21 season on loan at former club Tottenham.

However, despite ongoing speculation over his future in the Spanish capital, new boss Carlo Ancelotti has brought him back into his starting XI this month.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet at Alaves last time out the 32-year-old opened the scoring after just five minutes at Levante.

David Alaba’s ball released Karim Benzema in behind the home defence and his delayed cut back was fired home by Bale.

Gareth Bale opens the scoring for Real Madrid! 👀 That's a big goal for the Welshman almost two years after he last scored in LaLiga 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/uM0SUz88DJ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 22, 2021

Ancelotti will be confident of pushing on a securing a win in the second half with Bale aiming to continue his positive start to the season.

However, with a youthful bench for Ancelotti in this tie he is likely to rely on his experienced stars for the bulk of the 90 minutes.

Images via Getty Images