Dani Carvajal has finally ended his long wait to recover from injury.

The full-back has had a torrid time with injuries across recent years, and last season he missed another 36 games across different setbacks.

He added to that total by missing the opening game of this season, Real Madrid‘s comfortable win over Alaves last weekend.

But ahead of Los Blancos’ trip to Valencia today to face Levante, Carvajal has returned from his latest muscular injury.

It was confirmed on Saturday that the 29-year-old is part of the squad list to face Levante.

He is not likely to start, nor is he likely to even play a part off the bench given the recency of his return from injury and his lack of match fitness.

But it’s a huge boost for Carvajal to return, and he will be expected to become a starter this season if he can stay fit, something he has struggled to do in recent years.

The full squad list can be found below.