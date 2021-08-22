La Liga News

Bayern Munich chief ‘surprised’ David Alaba kissed Real Madrid badge during presentation

Bayern Munich chief Herbert Hainer says he was ‘surprised’ by David Alaba’s actions during his Real Madrid presentation.

Alaba left Bayern after more than 12 years this summer to pursue a new challenge, and that challenge is Real Madrid.

Los Blancos snapped up the experienced and versatile defender on a free transfer, going some way to replace the losses of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

During Alaba’s official unveiling at Real Madrid, the Austrian posed for a picture by kissing the Los Blancos badge.

And that surprised Bayern chief Hainer, who told BILD via Mundo Deportivo: “The truth is that it surprised me a little.”

Hainer is likely saying that because of the length of time Alaba spent with Bayern and the trophies he won at the club.

To kiss a new club’s badge having not had any history with the club will appear fickle to some.

Though, Alaba did wait the best part of a year to complete his Real Madrid move, and who can blame him for embracing his dream.

