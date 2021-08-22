Bayern Munich chief Herbert Hainer says he was ‘surprised’ by David Alaba’s actions during his Real Madrid presentation.

Alaba left Bayern after more than 12 years this summer to pursue a new challenge, and that challenge is Real Madrid.

Los Blancos snapped up the experienced and versatile defender on a free transfer, going some way to replace the losses of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

During Alaba’s official unveiling at Real Madrid, the Austrian posed for a picture by kissing the Los Blancos badge.

And that surprised Bayern chief Hainer, who told BILD via Mundo Deportivo: “The truth is that it surprised me a little.”

Hainer is likely saying that because of the length of time Alaba spent with Bayern and the trophies he won at the club.

To kiss a new club’s badge having not had any history with the club will appear fickle to some.

Though, Alaba did wait the best part of a year to complete his Real Madrid move, and who can blame him for embracing his dream.