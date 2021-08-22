Pedri is finally on holiday following a mammoth year in action for Barcelona and Spain.

The 18-year-old midfielder played more games than anyone else in Europe last season, featuring regularly for Barcelona before participating at Euro 2020 and the Olympics for Spain.

He then returned to play in Barcelona’s first two games of the season, without a break, including Saturday night’s draw with Athletic Club.

But following that San Mames clash, Pedri has been sent on holiday, missing the Getafe clash, which is the Blaugrana’s final game before the international break.

It’s thought Pedri will still be called up for Spain ahead of their World Cup qualifiers, but before then, he will get more than a week of much-needed rest.

And this morning, a picture has emerged of the youngster on a plane and headed to his holiday destination.

Barcelona fans will be delighted to see the image having witnessed Pedri tiring over the summer and the start of this season.

There is a common consensus that the youngster desperately needs rest, and he will now get some.