Details of Gerard Pique’s injury have emerged after the defender limped off again on Saturday night.

Pique missed 29 games through injury last season, suffering from a long-term knee injury.

And so Barcelona fans could have been forgiven for feeling terrified when their star centre-back limped off during Saturday night’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Club.

Ronald Araujo had to replace the veteran defender, linking up with Eric Garcia, who had a torrid night at the heart of the Barca defence.

But following the game, Barcelona published an injury update, confirming that the injury was not a reoccurrence of last season’s knee setback.

Barca have confirmed that Pique suffered a calf injury to his right leg and that tests are being done to discover the extent of it.

Pique will be desperately hoping the injury is not another serious one as he attempts to put together a season featuring far more appearances.

Ronald Koeman will also be sweating, without an awful lot of depth at centre-back and without Garcia for next weekend following his sending off against Athletic Club.