Barcelona midfielder Alex Collado is being eyed ahead of the transfer deadline at the end of this month.

Just nine days remain for clubs around Europe to do business, and while incomings are very unlikely at Barcelona, outgoings could well take place.

The Blaugrana are likely to be open to a number of players leaving as they look to reduce their wage bill, and one of their younger stars is currently attracting attention.

According to Mundo Deportivo, midfielder Alex Collado has interest from Portuguese club Braga.

The report claims Collado wants to fight for a place at Camp Nou and is not particularly interested in an exit, but Ronald Koeman is not a fan.

Collado has not featured in either of the matchday squads for Barcelona’s first two La Liga outings of the season, keeping him on just two senior appearances for the club so far.

The 22-year-old still has two years on his contract at Camp Nou, and it seems he does want to see out that deal.

But according to the report, he could be swayed if an interested club was one competing in the Champions League.

Braga will play in the Europa League this season.