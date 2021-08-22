Atletico Madrid Elche

Atletico Madrid pick up battling Elche win as fans return to the Wanda Metropolitano

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid clinched a 1-0 win against Elche as fans finally returned to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone’s side have now picked up back to back victories following their 2-1 win at Celta Vigo last time out as Angel Correa continued his own brilliant start to the campaign.

Atletico were far from their best in the early stages as a reduced capacity crowd of less than 25,000 were forced to wait until just before the break for Correa’s key intervention.

The Mexican star netted twice in Galicia to see off Celta and he latched on to Rodrigo De Paul’s superb pass from midfield to round the keeper and score.

Neither side created much after the restart as a trademark Los Rojiblancos rear guard action ensured they held on for another three points.

Up next for Simeone before the September international break is a home clash with Villarreal with Elche at home to Sevilla.

