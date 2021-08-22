Atletico Madrid Elche

Angel Correa dedicates Elche win to the returning Atletico Madrid fans

Atletico Madrid star Angel Correa has dedicated their battling 1-0 win over Elche to the clubs committed fan base.

Supporters returned to the Wanda Metropolitano for the first time in over 12 months as a reduced crowd of 25,000 watched Los Rojiblancos clinch a second straight win of 2021/22.

Diego Simeone’s side were far from their best in the early stages before Correa latched on to Rodrigo De Paul’s superb pass from midfield to round the keeper and put them 1-0 up.

Correa netted twice in the 2-1 win at Celta Vigo last weekend and the delighted Mexican winger was full of confidence at full time.

“I am very happy because we got the victory and we were able to dedicate it to the fans, to our people, they’re finally back”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Since the pandemic began, they were with us, but having them here is an immense joy and I want to dedicate this victory to them.”

Angel Correa

Correa is the only player to score for Atletico so far in competitive action this season but there was some welcome fitness news for Simeone as Luis Suarez made another late came off the bench.

Up next for Simeone before the September international break is a home clash with Villarreal with a trip to newly promoted Espanyol on their return to action next month.

