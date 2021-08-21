Watch: Inigo Martinez puts Athletic Bilbao 1-0 up against Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao have edged 1-0 in front after the break in their pulsating La Liga clash with Barcelona.

The Basque giants have dominated their visitors since the first ball at the Estadio San Mames with Inaki Williams denied by Neto and Ohian Sancet striking a post inside the first 10 minutes.

Barcelona’s task was made even harder just before the break as veteran centre back Gerard Pique was forced off with an injury.

However, the visitors looked to spark into life immediately after the restart, with Martin Braithwaite denied by a superb Julen Agirrezabala save with Pedri’s follow up cleared off the line.

That moment proved a turning point in the contest as the hosts took the lead on 50 minutes via a straightforward set piece routine.

Iker Muniain’s whipped corner evaded a string of Barcelona defenders and Martinez stole across his marker to nod past Neto.

Ronald Koeman is likely to make changes late on as his side aim to haul themselves back into the game.

