Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona unchanged in Bilbao, Vallejo takes five Read Madrid and Manc City want Ilaix Moriba

Spanish football evening headlines for August 21st.

Barcelona unchanged for Athletic Bilbao clash

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has named an unchanged starting line up for tonight’s crunch La Liga trip to Athletic Bilbao.

La Blaugrana kicked off their 2021/22 season with a 4-2 win at home to Real Sociedad last weekend at the Dutchman has opted not to change anything at the Estadio San Mames.

Marcelino has also opted to keep his rotations to a minimum with just one new face in his starting XI from their disappointing 0-0 draw at Elche last time out.

Jesus Vallejo replaces Varane as Real Madrid’s No.5

Real Madrid have a new No.5 for this weekend’s La Liga trip to Levante as Jesus Vallejo picks up Raphael Varane’s old number.

Manchester City join Ilaix Moriba race

Premier League giants Manchester City are the latest side to be linked with a move for Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Pep Guardiola wants to bring the La Masia academy graduate to the Etihad Stadium, but only as a free transfer in 2022.

