Sergio Ramos is said to have made a last ditch attempt to convince Florentino Perez to change his mind ahead of his exit.

Ramos left Real Madrid this summer at the end of his contract, going on to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The centre-back initially resisted Real Madrid’s contract offers ahead of his deal running out but changed his mind at the 11th hour.

But when Ramos tried to accept the contract after all, he was told it was too late by Real Madrid chief Perez, who had already moved on.

But according Marca via Mundo Deportivo, however, Ramos didn’t take the news lying down, and he even put in a phone call to returning manager Carlo Ancelotti to ask the Italian to try to convince Perez to change his mind.

It didn’t work. Ancelotti is said to have told Ramos that he had arrived too late in the day, that the decision was already made by Perez and that he was not in a position to change his mind.