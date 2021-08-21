Real Madrid have reportedly made the decision to Mariano Diaz this summer.

The 28-year-old has featured sparingly since his return from Lyon on a €23million, just one year after he left Los Blancos.

Mariano has made just 33 league appearances in three years, scoring five times, but his spell on the periphery at Santiago Bernabeu looks set to come to an end.

According to a report this morning, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to keep Luka Jovic as his back-up striker, selling Mariano ahead of the August 31 deadline.

But how much can Real Madrid expect to bring in from a sale as they look to top up the Kylian Mbappe fund even more?

According to Transfermarkt, Mariano is now valued at €10million, still under contract for another two years at Real Madrid.

Whether Los Blancos can actually get that fee remains to be seen, especially given they are reportedly actively trying to sell the Dominican Republic international.

But either way, they should be able to top up that Mbappe fund by a little more ahead of the end of the transfer window.