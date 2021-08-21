Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for August 21.

Ilaix interest

Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba is attracting plenty of interest amid his Barcelona contract stand-off.

Ilaix is resisting a new deal, reportedly holding out for more money, and in the meantime, he remains frozen out of the club’s plans.

If a new deal can’t be agreed, Barcelona will sell Ilaix, and there is already interest.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City are interested, but they want a free deal, while RB Leipzig are also said to be interested.

Real Madrid prepare Mbappe offensive

Real Madrid are planning a late move for Kylian Mbappe in this transfer window.

Mbappe still hasn’t signed a new contract with PSG, and if he is not going to extend his deal, the French club risk losing him for free next summer.

And with that in mind, Diario AS claim Real Madrid will make a big push to sign Mbappe this summer in the last 48 hours of the window.

It’s said that if nothing changes, Los Blancos will make their move on August 30.

Betis and Cadiz play out draw

Real Betis and Cadiz played out a 1-1 draw at Estadio Benito Villamarin on Friday night in the La Liga weekend two opener.

Alvaro Negredo put Cadiz ahead from the spot, albeit after a retake, and Juanmi equalised 11 minutes later with a close range header.

Cadiz hit the post in the second half and were unlucky not to come away with the win, though Sergi Canales also missed a sitter.