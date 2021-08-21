Manchester City eye 2022 move for Ilaix Moriba

Premier League giants Manchester City are the latest side to be linked with a move for Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba.

The Spanish U17 international is rumoured to be in an ongoing stand off with the club over his contract extension negotiations since the start of 2021.

Moriba is reportedly requesting a significant pay increase as part of the talks with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Ronald Koeman has also waded in on the talks with the teenager with a warning over his motivation for money over playing time in Catalonia.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Pep Guardiola wants to bring the La Masia academy graduate to the Etihad Stadium, but only as a free transfer in 2022.

Fellow Premier League side Chelsea are also considering a move, with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig also expressing an interest, with Jesse Marsch’s side the current front runners to sign him this summer.