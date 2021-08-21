Lionel Messi is back in Barcelona along with Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar Jr.

Messi is still waiting to make his PSG debut, Mauricio Pochettino deciding not to risk him just yet amid a lack of pre-season.

Neymar was another player who missed out on Friday night’s win over Brest, and so the pair decided to take a trip back to Catalonia.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, both were spotted arriving at Barcelona airport, minutes apart having flown on separate jets, and both were headed in the same direction.

Messi and Neymar are said to have headed to Castelldefels to meet up with Luis Suarez and his family to have dinner.

That almost legendary MSN trio were back together, albeit in a food-filled living room rather than the pitch.

Suarez is expected to play this weekend as Atletico Madrid take on Elche at home on Sunday, their first home game in front of fans for more than a year.