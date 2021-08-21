Jesus Vallejo to replace Raphael Varane as Real Madrid’s No.5

Real Madrid have a new No.5 for this weekend’s La Liga trip to Levante as Jesus Vallejo picks up Raphael Varane’s old number.

Los Blancos have moved quickly to replace the gap left by the French international within their squad number list as the club offer a real show of faith in Vallejo this season.

The Spanish U23 international has indicated his determination to force his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s first team plans this season following a solid last 18 months on loan at Granada.

According to reports from Marca, Vallejo will now take up his new number with immediate effect in Madrid.

Vallejo’s new status mirrors that of fellow defender David Alaba who was immediately handed the No.4 jersey upon his summer arrival from Bayern Munich.

Alaba has replaced Sergio Ramos as the club’s No.4, following his free transfer switch to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Austrian defender coming straight into Ancelotti’s starting line up in 2021/22.

