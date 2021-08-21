Getafe boss Michel has revealed Marc Cucurella has been given vacation time until next month.

Cucurella participated in the under-21 European Championships earlier in the summer ahead of heading to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics, winning a silver medal with La Roja.

Following that Olympics participation, the winger returned straight to Getafe ahead of the new season with the idea of taking his holidays in the next international break.

But after a small injury got worse following Getafe’s defeat to Valencia on the opening night of La Liga, the decision was made to send Cucurella – who has been linked with a move to Brighton this summer – on holidays now so that he has significant time to rest mentally, as well as recover from his injury.

Getafe boss Michel revealed in his press conference: “He had a niggle that became a risk after Valencia.

“We had tried to find a solution and as we were going to give him holidays after Barcelona, we have decided to give him holidays (now) so that he can recover fully.”

Brighton have expressed an interest in Cucurella this summer, but Getafe have been clear that if the Premier League side want to sign the winger, they must pay his €18million release clause.

In the meantime, Cucurella is expected to return for Getafe ahead of their September 12 clash with Elche.