Carlo Ancelotti is said to have made a decision on his striker department at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

While the seemingly never-ending Kylian Mbappe transfer saga rumbles on, Real Madrid already know Karim Benzema will continue to lead the line.

Fresh off the back of his best ever goalscoring season, the Frenchman was handed a contract extension this week and he remains the main man for Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti.

But given Benzema is now 33 years of age, Ancelotti is keen to rest the striker at certain stages of the season, and it’s for that reason he has decided to back Luka Jovic.

According to Diario AS, Ancelotti will give Jovic the chance to rejuvenate his Real Madrid career this season with the Serbian having struggled since his €40million move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019.

Jovic was sent back to Frankfurt in the back end of last season having struggled for games under Zinedine Zidane, but he is now back with the group and set to play a part.

But it won’t be the same case for Mariano, who is set to be sold.

According to the report, Ancelotti has told the 28-year-old he cannot give him regular game time and it happy to accept any decent offers this summer.

Mariano has made just 33 league appearances since his 2018 return from Lyon for €23million, but he now looks set to finally move on.