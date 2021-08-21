Barcelona unchanged for Athletic Bilbao clash

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has named an unchanged starting line up for tonight’s crunch La Liga trip to Athletic Bilbao.

La Blaugrana kicked off their 2021/22 season with a 4-2 win at home to Real Sociedad last weekend at the Dutchman has opted not to change anything at the Estadio San Mames.

Martin Braithwaite netted twice in the win over La Real and the Danish international leads Koeman attack once again in the Basque Country alongside Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann.

Home boss Marcelino has also opted to keep his own team rotations to a minimum in this clash, with just one new face in his starting team from their disappointing 0-0 draw at Elche last time out.

Experienced defender Inigo Lekue comes back in to the team to replace Oscar De Marcos at right back.

BARCLEONA STARTING XI V ATHLETIC BILBAO

Neto; Dest, Pique, Garcia, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Griezmann, Memphis, Braithwaite