Barcelona chief confirms Ilaix Moriba has no future without contract change

Barcelona stalled contract talks with Ilaix Moriba have taken another turn with director Rafa Yuste hinting his time at the club is over.

La Blaugrana have been locked in ongoing negotiations with the 19-year-old since the start of 2021 with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

However, amid growing rumours of increasing wage demands from the midfielder, head coach Ronald Koeman has warned him not to prioritise money over game time at the Camp Nou.

RB Leipzig, Chelsea and Manchester City are all rumoured to be tracking the Spanish U17 international and Yuste claimed the needs to be a change from Moriba’s camp.

“If he does not change his position, he has no future at the club”, as per an interview with Movistar+, as reported via The Athletic’s Dermot Corrigan.

“It’s very important this message reaches all the youngsters at the club, at this difficult moment for the club.

“They must realise money is not everything, and they must be excited to play for FC Barcelona.”

Moriba has been frozen out of first team action since the start of the 2021/22 campaign with Koeman confirming he will not recall him until the situation is resolved.

If the Catalan giants do opt to sell him before the transfer window closes this month the club will demand a minimum of €15m for him.

 

