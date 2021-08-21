Antoine Griezmann hails Memphis Depay after Athletic Bilbao draw

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann was full of praise for attacking partner Memphis Depay after their 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

La Blaugrana struggled to make an impact on the night at the Estadio San Mames with Inigo Martinez deservedly put Marcelino’s side ahead after the restart.

However, despite their struggles against the Basque giants, Memphis popped up in the final 15 minutes to net his first goal for the club and secure a point.

Memphis is expected to play a key role for Ronald Koeman’s side this season and Griezmann is excited to link up with his new teammate in the coming months.

“Memphis is a great player, it’s great to have someone like that up top”, as per a post game report from Marca.

“However, overall we did not play a good game, it was difficult for from the beginning.

“They pressed very well, and these are things we have to improve, but it is a point and we did not play a good game.

“The season has just begun, and we know each game will be difficult, and we will have to suffer until the end of the season.”

Griezmann and Memphis have now completed back to back games in tandem for Koeman and they are expected to keep up that partnership next time out.

La Blaugrana have a full seven days rest before their next outing with Getafe going to the Camp Nou on August 29 before both players head off on international duty next month.

