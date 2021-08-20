Spanish football evening headlines: Pedri set for Barcelona rest as Koeman warns Moriba and Sevilla complete Mir deal

Spanish football evening headlines for August 20th

Koeman confirms Pedri rest plans

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed star man Pedri will have a well earned rest in the coming weeks.

La Blaugrana fans have raised concerns over burnout for the 18-year-old in 2021 but Koeman has assured them plans to rest the teenager after a marathon campaign at domestic and international level.

Koeman issues final warning to Moriba over contract talks

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has issued a firm warning to teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba over his future at the club.

Moriba’s is rumoured to be pushing for a salary increase and a long term deal, with La Blaugrana unwilling to meet the demands, and Koeman warned the Spanish U17 international over the situation.

Sevilla confirm Rafa Mir deal

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of Spanish international Rafa Mir from Premier League side Wolves.

According to reports from Marca, Sevilla have paid €16m, plus add ons, to bring him to the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan, on a six year contract.

