Sevilla confirm Rafa Mir signing

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of Spanish international Rafa Mir from Premier League side Wolves.

Julen Lopetegui has been tracking the 24-year-old attacker in recent weeks following his return from Olympic duty with La Roja this summer.

Wolves have been open to a sale for the towering frontman but they were determined secure at least €15m for him.

🤩 Nuevo club, nuevo reto, nuevas experiencias.

Gracias @SevillaFC por la confianza. Deseando empezar!!! — Rafa Mir (@RafaMir33) August 20, 2021

According to reports from Marca, Sevilla have paid €16m, plus add ons, to bring him to the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan, on a six year contract.

Mir, who only had 12 months left on his deal at Molineux, confirmed his intention to return to Spain after netting 13 league goals in the 2020/21 La Liga campaign on loan at Huesca.

Mir’s arrival is the fifth new face at the club this summer after free transfer deals for Erik Lamela and Marko Dmitrovic last month.

Swedish international Ludwig Augustinsson joined from Werder Bremen at the start of August with Argentinian Gonzalo Montiel confirmed last week.

