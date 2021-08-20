Ronald Koeman confirms Pedri rest plans in September

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed star man Pedri will have a well earned rest in the coming weeks.

Pedri has caught the eye in his debut season in Catalonia, with 37 La Liga appearances for Koeman in 2020/21, more than any other player in the first team squad.

However, the 18-year-old’s season was not ended by the conclusion of his domestic campaign as he received a deserved call up for a marathon of summer action with Spain.

He played an ever present role for Luis Enrique at Euro 2020 before joining up with the Olympic panel in Tokyo immediately after.

La Blaugrana fans have raised concerns over burnout for the Canarian-born schemer in 2021 but Koeman has assured them he has plans to rest the teenager.

“We have thought what is best for him. He will play tomorrow (against Athletic Bilbao), but then he will have a rest”, as per reports from Marca.

“We give Pedri two weeks of vacation. I have spoken with Luis Enrique on this, but I cannot talk about the details.”

Pedri completed 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 2021/22 curtain raiser against Real Sociedad last weekend and he is now expected miss next week’s home game against Alaves.

Enrique’s La Roja side face a triple header of games at the start of September with a home tie against Georgia either side of trips to Sweden and Kosovo.