Real Sociedad tracking PSG star Pablo Sarabia

La Liga giants Real Sociedad could revive their interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Pablo Sarabia this month.

La Real are rumoured to be tracking a number of targets before the transfer window closes at the end of the month as they prepare another Europa League campaign in 2021/22.

According to reports from French outlet La Parisen, via Marca, the club are considering a loan deal for the next 12 months with a purchase clause inserted into the agreement.

The Spanish international was linked with a move to the Estadio Anoeta in 2018 before he opted to join the Ligue 1 powerhouse from former club Sevilla.

However, there is increased competition for place in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad in recent weeks following the arrival of Lionel Messi in the French capital.

Sevilla could rival Sociedad in a possible loan bidding war, with the 29-year-old open to a return to Spanish football, if his playing time is reduced significantly in Paris.