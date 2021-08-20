Real Madrid star Luka Modric doubtful for Levante trip

Real Madrid could be without veteran midfield star Luka Modric for their weekend La Liga trip to Levante.

Los Blancos kicked off their 2021/22 campaign with a 4-1 win away at Alaves last time out with Modric completing 88 minutes in the Basque Country.

However, despite remaining as a key component in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans in the coming months, and being called up for international duty with Croatia next month, he will miss out on Sunday night with a muscle injury.

According to reports from Marca, the 35-year-old trained alone in the gym in their final session before the game after flagging up an adductor problem earlier this week.

Initial estimates indicate he will not recover in time for the trip to the east coast with Isco the most likely to step in for him against Paco Lopez’s hosts.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V LEVANTE

Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Valverde, Isco; Hazard, Benzema, Asensio