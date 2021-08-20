Real Madrid are set to send Luka Jovic on another loan spell this summer.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt, the side he joined Real Madrid from on a €60million two years previous.

Jovic returned to Valdebebas ahead of this summer’s pre-season, hoping to prove himself to Carlo Ancelotti.

But it seems he has not managed that, and according to Sport, Real Madrid’s idea is to send Jovic on another loan move in a bid to increase his value.

Although still young, Jovic does not look as though he will live up to the value Los Blancos paid for his services.

And so Real Madrid are hoping he can have a positive loan spell elsewhere so that he can be sold for more than he would be now, something they have already done with Martin Odegaard, who is joining Arsenal.

According to the report, Inter Milan have already enquired about Jovic as they search for a cheap replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Real Madrid had previously told Inter they only wanted to sell Jovic, but having changed their minds, a deal could now be revived.

It’s also reported that Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in taking the Bosnian on loan again.