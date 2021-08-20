RB Leipzig move for Ilaix Moriba amid Barcelona exit talks

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig are considering a move for Barcelona star Ilaix Moriba this month.

Moriba has been locked in contract extension talks with the Catalans since the start of 2021 with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season.

However, no progress has been made on a new contract with growing reports hinting at the club’s frustration over his rumoured salary demands.

Boss Ronald Koeman has issued a warning to the 18-year-old over the negotiations with a reminder that his focus should be on playing games and not on wages.

According to reports from Marca, Jesse Marsch is looking to make a move for the Spanish U17 international if Barcelona do opt for a sale this month.

Barcelona are likely to demand in the region of €15m to begin talks over a deal as Koeman looks to reduce his inflated wage bill before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

