Martin Odegaard hits out at Spanish media following Arsenal move

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard has firmly responded to criticism he received during his final days at Real Madrid this summer.

The Norwegian international completed a permanent return to the Emirates Stadium, as part of a £30m transfer earlier today, after spending the back end of 2020/21 on loan at the club.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta was fully determined to bring the 22-year-old back to North London this summer after being impressed by him.

However, new Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti indicated he wanted to keep Odegaard as part of his first team plans in the coming months.

The Italian since opted to sanction his sale, and despite a solid relationship with Odegaard, the former Real Sociedad loanee was unhappy by his representation in sections of the Spanish press.

“I am grateful to have got the opportunity to learn from the best in the world and my idols”, as per an Instagram post reported via the Daily Mail.

“However, these days a lot has been said about me and my motivations for leaving. I want to say that almost everything that has been said is not true.

‘It’s a real shame the press say things that aren’t true, because many people sincerely think that’s how it is.

‘I have my reasons, I know what the truth is and what happened and that’s why I think this (leaving Madrid) is for the best.”

Odegaard signed a four year contract at Arsenal, until the end of the 2024/25 season, but he will miss this weekend’s Premier League clash with Chelsea after not being registered in time.