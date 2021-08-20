Martin Odegaard is now officially an Arsenal player following a summer of speculation.

The Norwegian midfielder impressed on a loan spell with the Gunners in the second half of last season and became an instant target heading into this summer.

His Real Madrid return cast doubt over any possible permanent deal involving Arsenal, but after Carlo Ancelotti excluded Odegaard from his initial plans for the season, the north London club were given the amunition they needed to complete the deal.

At 22 years of age, and having only made eight La Liga appearances in six years for Real Madrid, Odegaard wanted regular football, and he will get it at Arsenal.

He has penned a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, joining for an initial fee of £30million with £4million in add-ons included in the deal.

And it has now been confirmed he will wear the number eight shirt for his new club.

The Norwegian wore number 11 during his loan spell, but now that Dani Ceballos has returned to Real Madrid following his two-year loan spell with Arsenal, Odegaard will take the digit and on a permanent basis.

Image by Arsenal FC