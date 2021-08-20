La Liga News

Karim Benzema signs new Real Madrid contract after brace in La Liga opener

Karim Benzema has reportedly already put pen-to-paper on a new Real Madrid contract.

Los Blancos have not been busy in the transfer market this summer – at least not yet – bringing in David Alaba on a free and pooling their money for the potential signing of Kylian Mbappe.

But they have pulled off one of the signings of the summer by agreeing a deal to keep Benzema for another year.

The Frenchman has extended his deal by a year to 2023, according to Fabrizio Romano, and there is talk of a €1billion release clause being inserted into the deal.

According to Romano, the contract is signed, paperwork is completed, and the new deal will be announced at some point today.

Benzema has been with Real Madrid for 12 years in all, scoring 194 goals in 384 La Liga appearances.

Last season was his best goalscoring season yet with 30 goals across all competitions, and he already has two in the current campaign.

