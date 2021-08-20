New Barcelona star Eric Garcia is hoping to enjoy a similar career path to one of his footballing idols in Gerard Pique.

Garcia signed for Barca on a free transfer this summer after, rejoining the club after four years with Manchester City.

And interestingly, that’s what Pique did earlier in his career, though he spent four years with Manchester United after leaving La Masia before returning to Camp Nou.

Since then, Pique has become a club legend, winning eight La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and many more honours, as well as winning the World Cup and European Championship with Spain.

And that sort of success is what Garcia wants to replicate having followed Pique’s path from Barcelona to Manchester and back to Catalonia.

He said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo: “I hope that in a few years I can say that I have had a career like Gerard Pique has had and has. He has been and is one of the best centre-backs there has been.

“To play by his side and learn from him in training is something incredible.”

Garcia also spoke about another idol in Carles Puyol, adding: “I have a lot of of contract with him for many years, in Manchester not so much, but he is my reference, my idol, I grew up seeing him play at Camp Nou.

“Now that I’m going to play on the field is an incredible feeling.”