David Alaba could be set to start at left-back for Real Madrid again this weekend.

The Austrian made his La Liga debut for Los Blancos playing in the left-back role due to Real Madrid‘s injury issues.

Both Ferland Mendy and Marcelo were ruled out for the opening weekend win over Alaves, and the versatile Alaba was called upon to play at full-back.

It’s thought the former Bayern star will fill one of the holes left by Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane at centre-back this season.

But in the meantime, he is happy to fill in having played at left-back, as well as midfield, previously.

And he is likely to stay in that role for this weekend’s trip to Valencia to face Levante, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Both Mendy and Marcelo are back in contention following their respective injuries, but neither have match sharpness.

That means Alaba is set for another start at left-back, but there is hope he can return to his favoured position next week in Real Madrid’s final game before the international break.