Arsenal have completed the signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

The Gunners have pursued the Norwegian midfielder all summer following his impressive loan spell in north London during the second half of last season.

It had looked as though Odegaard would be staying at Real Madrid having returned ahead of pre-season, but Carlo Ancelotti decided the midfielder would not be part of his plans.

Odegaard was not even registered for Real Madrid’s La Liga opener against Alaves, and from there, things moved very quickly.

Arsenal, who had been patiently waiting to see how the situation at Real Madrid was going to pan out, quickly got in touch with Los Blancos to wrap up the deal and Odegaard is now a Gunner for good.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract, joining on a deal worth around £30million upfront and £4million in add-ons.

He leaves Real Madrid after six years, completing four loan spells during that time and making just eight senior appearances in La Liga for the Santiago Bernabeu club.