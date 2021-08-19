Watch: Gavi showcases skills in Barcelona training that sees him compared to Thiago Alcantara

Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao this Saturday evening, and will be hoping to continue the strong start they’ve made to the post-Lionel Messi era. The Blaugrana opened their La Liga campaign with a 4-2 defeat of Real Sociedad last weekend, with Gerard Pique, Martin Braithwaite (twice) and Sergi Roberto scoring.

Gavi es probablemente el futbolista más habilidoso que ha salido de La Masia desde Thiago. Esas piernas arqueadas, el compás callejero, el tacto sutil. Difícil no enamorarse.pic.twitter.com/ofzADdJ757 — Albert Blaya Sensat (@Blayasensat) August 19, 2021

Messi obviously leaves an impossible void to fill, but Barcelona could find joy in pivoting toward a leaner, more youthful team. Ronald Koeman’s task will be helping youngsters come into the first team from La Masia, with Pique hinting recently that an incredible generation is on the cusp of breaking through.

One of these, undoubtedly, is Gavi, with a clip emerging of him showcasing his skills at training on Thursday. Catalonia-based journalist Albert Blaya Sensat even commented that he’s probably the most technically skilled player to come out of La Masia since Thiago Alcantara, who of course went on to great success.