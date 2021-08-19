Villarreal have now confirmed the signing of Arnaut Danjuma from AFC Bournemouth.

The Yellow Submarine agreed a fee of €20million plus €2million in variables with Bournemouth on Wednesday and wrapped up the deal today.

Villarreal announced the deal with the release of a fake new fourth kit, playing on the club’s shirt manufacturer Joma with their new winger’s surname. You can see the full video below.

Unai Emery was desperate to add a winger to his ranks this summer having already strengthened the front line with the singing of striker Boulaye Dia.

And he now has his man having seen Bournemouth reject a bid of just under €20million earlier this summer.

¡SORPRESA 🎁! ¡Presentamos la ‘nueva’ 😆 cuarta equipación de @JomaSport del Villarreal para la 21-22! pic.twitter.com/LcmGDEpA2J — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 19, 2021

Danjuma has signed a five-year deal with the club, taking him up to 2026, and his arrival means he will be able to add to the two Champions League appearances he managed for Club Brugge.

The Netherlands international will link up with his teammates immediately, taking part in training, and he should be eligible to play as soon as this weekend, when Villarreal take on Espanyol away from home.