The Sopranos-inspired Instagram story that could reveal Jules Kounde’s true feelings

Jules Kounde has posted an Instagram story that may hint at how he’s feeling about the possibility of staying at Sevilla this season. The Frenchman, who’s proved himself one of La Liga’s best defenders in the last two years and, at just 22, has plenty of room to grow, has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Jules Koundé is loving life at Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/Z5FNhxscun — Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) August 19, 2021

Kounde posted a screenshot of Christopher Moltisanti from The Sopranos on Thursday evening, where Moltisanti says: “It’s like the regular-ness of life is too f***ing hard for me.” One would be forgiven for thinking that the centre-back is perhaps hinting at a frustration he’s feeling regarding his inability to get the move he stated he desired at the beginning of the summer; Kounde made it clear that he wants to be at an elite club capable of challenging for the biggest trophies the European game has to offer.

Sevilla have made it clear that Kounde will be sold should the right offer come in, with Monchi keen to reinvest any transfer fee they’d receive for the prodigious defender in other areas of his squad. Julen Lopetegui and his team spell an opportunity and could, indeed, be a dark horse in this season’s title race.