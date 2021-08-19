Sevilla look set to hijack Atletico Madrid’s efforts to sign a striker this summer.

It was thought that Atleti had found their man in Rafa Mir with Diego Simeone looking to snap up a number 9 to supplement Angel Correa and Luis Suarez.

In fact, it was reported that a deal had been agreed with Wolves ahead of Los Rojiblancos completing the signing.

But according to Marca, it is Sevilla who have now agreed a deal worth €16million with Wolves ahead of completing the deal.

It’s reported Mir will sign a five-year deal and link up with Julen Lopetegui‘s men ahead of another Champions League campaign.

Sevilla are looking to build on an impressive season of last when they achieved their best ever points tally.

And there’s no doubt the signing of Mir will help, the 24-year-old impressing during Spain’s Olympics campaign.

Youssef En-Nesyri is currently Sevilla’s main striker, but Luuk de Jong will also provide competition.

Mir is headed to Andalusia in the coming hours to wrap up the deal.