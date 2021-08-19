Sergio Ramos settling in and having fun with his new Paris Saint-Germain teammates

Sergio Ramos was tearful as he said his goodbyes to Real Madrid after 16 years of stellar service this summer. He didn’t want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu – he wanted to finish his career there – but a contractual dispute with Florentino Perez meant that he departed on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Andalusian hasn’t gone there to go gently into that good night. He’ll be determined to prove that he still has what it takes to compete with the elite of the elite and win that sacred fifth Champions League title, an ambition obviously aided by Lionel Messi’s decision to also trade La Liga for the Parc des Princes.

The tears are long gone, too. Ramos is enjoying his new environment and the injection of impetus it brings, appearing in a funny moment on Thilo Kehrer’s Instagram story on Thursday evening; Kehrer applied a bald filter to his PSG teammates, with Ramos – currently rocking a long ponytail – especially chuckled.