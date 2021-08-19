Real Madrid have reportedly changed their transfer strategy having been enlightened by the experience of signing David Alaba.

In a report from Diario AS, it’s claimed Los Blancos’ signing of Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich was just the first of many smart moves.

It’s claimed Real Madrid will not put emphasis on signing high-profile players for free, even if it means spending money on bonuses to lure them to the Santiago Bernabeu.

And they have already cast their eyes on the likes of Paul Pogba, Leon Goretzka and Antonio Rudiger, who are all set to run out of contract next summer, as well as long-term target Kylian Mbappe.

It’s reported that Real Madrid only want to spend money on guaranteed stars of the ilk of Mbappe and Haaland, and that they will otherwise do their shopping from players leaving clubs at the end – or at least the final stages – of their respective contracts.

To do that, Los Blancos do need salary space, of course, and that’s why the exits of Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo are all significant.

All three of the high-earning players are out of contract next summer, and it’s said to be Real Madrid’s preference that they do indeed move on.

If they do, Real Madrid will have a €76million reduction in salary mass, allowing them to be bold in the free agent market, which is set to be an exciting one ahead of next season.