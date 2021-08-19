Real Madrid are said to have made a decision on midfielder Isco Alarcon ahead of the transfer deadline.

Less than two weeks remain of the summer transfer window, and Real Madrid are not done in their selling.

Los Blancos are set to offload Martin Odegaard today with a €35million deal agreed with Arsenal.

And they could follow that by sending Isco out on a permanent deal, though talks are in no way advanced.

According to Sport, Real Madrid are open to selling Isco ahead of the deadline, despite the departure of Odegaard, which would only leave Carlo Ancelotti with options such as Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde and Dani Ceballos in those advanced midfield roles.

AC Milan are said to be hoping to land the midfielder this summer but only on a free deal due to the midfielder’s contract situation.

Unsurprisingly, that isn’t going down well with Real Madrid, who believe they should be making some cash from Isco, who is valued at €18million by Transfermarkt though out of contract next summer.

That’s about as far as this one goes as we head into the final stages of the transfer window, but it is one to keep an eye on.