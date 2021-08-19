Miralem Pjanic is playing the patient game over his Barcelona future with less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window.

The midfielder is almost certain to leave Camp Nou this summer having featured sparingly since he arrived on an inflated swap deal for Arthur Melo in 2020 involving Juventus.

Barcelona are in the midst of a financial crisis, desperate to reduce their salary mass, and Pjanic is candidate number one to be shipped out as part of the Blaugrana’s fire sale.

But finding a buyer is not easy, especially with Barca having a significant amount of amortisation payments remaining on the midfielder.

Juventus seems the most likely option to take Pjanic back, and that’s the move the Bosnian wants, but the Italian giants haven’t made a move just yet.

The Old Lady signed Manuel Locatelli yesterday and it’s thought it would take an Aaron Ramsey departure for them to go for Pjanic.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pjanic will wait until next week for Juventus, but in the final week of the window, he will consider other options, such as AS Roma, who are also said to be interested.

That stance may not be ideal for Barcelona, especially if they do want to make another signing, but given the lack of options Pjanic has, there is little choice but to wait.